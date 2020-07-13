Mon. Jul 13th, 2020

SA COVID-19 Death Toll Breaches 4,000, More Than 12,000 New Infections Confirmed

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

South Africa has recorded over 276,000 coronavirus cases.

Gauteng now accounts for more than 35% of cumulative cases and the Western Cape, which was once the epicentre, now accounts for 28% of all cases.

The number of deaths are also rising, with 108 more people succumbing to the virus in the past day, bringing the death toll to just over 4,000.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that our death rate was tracking well below the global average.

On a good note, the recovery rate is sitting at 48,8%, which means that more than 134,000 people have recovered from the virus.

EWN

