SA COVID-19 Cases Increase By 1 575

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 692 471 with 1 575 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 407 441 with 19 270 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 107 more COVID-19 related deaths: 58 from Eastern Cape, 38 from the Free State, 4 from KwaZulu Natal, 6 from Gauteng, and 1 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 780.
Of the 107 deaths reported today, 4 occurred in the past 24-48 hours:, 1 in Gauteng, 2 in KwaZulu Natal and 1 in the Western Cape.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 623 765 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%
