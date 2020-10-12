iAfrica

SA COVID-19 Cases Increase By 1 575

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the facility on Friday, 3 July 2020. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

1 hour ago 1 min read

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 692 471 with 1 575 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 407 441 with 19 270 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 107 more COVID-19 related deaths: 58 from Eastern Cape, 38 from the Free State, 4 from KwaZulu Natal, 6 from Gauteng, and 1 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 780.

Of the 107 deaths reported today, 4 occurred in the past 24-48 hours:, 1 in Gauteng, 2 in KwaZulu Natal and 1 in the Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 623 765 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

