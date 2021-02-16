SA COVID-19 Cases Increase By 1 102

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 492 909 with 1 102 cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 712 844 with 15 778 new tests recorded since the last report.

195 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 25, Free State 11, Gauteng 58, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, North West 30, Northern Cape 6 and Western Cape 62 which brings the total to 48 094

Our recoveries now stand at 1 391 155, representing a recovery rate of 93%

