SA COVID-19 Cases Breach 800 000 Mark

As Announced By President MC Ramaphosa the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 800 872 with 4 400 new cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative 5 500 669 tests have been completed, of which 31 999 have been conducted since the last report.

94 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 42 , Free State 11, Gauteng 8, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5 and Western Cape 28.

This brings the total deaths to 21 803

