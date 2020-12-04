SA COVID-19 Cases Breach 800 000 Mark

As Announced By President MC Ramaphosa the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 800 872 with 4 400 new cases identified since the last report.
A cumulative 5 500 669 tests have been completed, of which 31 999 have been conducted since the last report.
94 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 42 , Free State 11, Gauteng 8, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5 and Western Cape 28.
This brings the total deaths to 21 803
More Stories
Solidarity Fund Commits R327m Toward COVID-19 Vaccine
Black Friday Sales Figures Drop Significantly
Nelson Mandela Bay Declared A COVID-19 Hotspot
Parliament To Debate Motion Of No Confidence
KZN Closes As COVID-19 Infections Rise
Ramaphosa Expected To Address The Nation
4 173 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Government And Unions To Face Off In Court Over Wages
Karim Optimistic About HIV Vaccine Being Tested
Western Cape Will Argue Against Lockdown – Winde
SA Death Toll At 21 644 As Cases Hit 792 299
Mabuza To Addresses World AIDS Day Commemoration