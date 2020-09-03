SA Coronavirus Update In Numbers

Share with your network!

As of today, a cumulative total of 630 595 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 2 336 new cases identified.

126 additional deaths were reported, which brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 389 .

The number of recoveries now stands at 553 456 which translates to a recovery rate of 87%.

