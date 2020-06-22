SA Coronavirus Cases Edge Closer To 100,000 Mark

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Share with your network!

The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa is edging up towards the 100,000 mark.

The Health Department has recorded more than 4,600 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number to 97,302.

The death toll has also gone up – it’s now at 1,930.

The number of recoveries stands at 51,608.

Number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA is 97 302 with 4 621 new cases identified. 1 328 060 tests have been completed. We report a further 53 COVID-19 related deaths- 8-Gauteng, 1-KZNl, 17-EC, 27-WC. This brings the total deaths to 1930.The number of recoveries is 51 608 pic.twitter.com/u1JkOyk0lA — Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 21, 2020

EWN

Share with your network!