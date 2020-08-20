SA Coronavirus Cases Close In On 600K Mark

To date, South Africa has recorded 596,060 coronavirus cases and is closing in on the 600K mark.
With an additional 159 deaths recorded on Wednesday, the total number of people who died of the disease now stands at 12,423.
The recovery rate stands at 82%, with 491,441 people recovered from the disease.
South Africa is the fifth hardest hit country by the coronavirus in the world.
More Stories
Eskom To Continue Loadshedding From 9AM Thursday
SA’s First Light Frame Steel Hospital Takes Shape In Gauteng
Tourism Opens-up For Level 2
ANC on Zandile Gumede: ‘We Can’t Throw Her Away’
Zandile Gumede Sworn Into KZN legislature
South Africans Demands ‘Justice For Kwasa’
10th Person Dies In Hospital Following Kalahari Lodge Fire Tragedy
Long Queues For Cigarettes And Alcohol Now That Bans Have Been Lifted
Eskom: Possibility Of Load Shedding Remains
DA’s Innovative Plastic Roads Project Nominated In 2020 Eco-logic Awards
Public Toilets During Covid19
Dlamini-Zuma Denies Pulling The Strings in Government