SA Coronavirus Cases Close In On 600K Mark

To date, South Africa has recorded 596,060 coronavirus cases and is closing in on the 600K mark.

With an additional 159 deaths recorded on Wednesday, the total number of people who died of the disease now stands at 12,423.

The recovery rate stands at 82%, with 491,441 people recovered from the disease.

South Africa is the fifth hardest hit country by the coronavirus in the world.

