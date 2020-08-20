iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Coronavirus Cases Close In On 600K Mark

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

To date, South Africa has recorded 596,060 coronavirus cases and is closing in on the 600K mark.

With an additional 159 deaths recorded on Wednesday, the total number of people who died of the disease now stands at 12,423.

The recovery rate stands at 82%, with 491,441 people recovered from the disease.

South Africa is the fifth hardest hit country by the coronavirus in the world.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom To Continue Loadshedding From 9AM Thursday

26 seconds ago
3 min read

SA’s First Light Frame Steel Hospital Takes Shape In Gauteng

14 hours ago
1 min read

Tourism Opens-up For Level 2

15 hours ago
1 min read

ANC on Zandile Gumede: ‘We Can’t Throw Her Away’

15 hours ago
1 min read

Zandile Gumede Sworn Into KZN legislature

15 hours ago
2 min read

South Africans Demands ‘Justice For Kwasa’

15 hours ago
1 min read

10th Person Dies In Hospital Following Kalahari Lodge Fire Tragedy

2 days ago
1 min read

Long Queues For Cigarettes And Alcohol Now That Bans Have Been Lifted

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom: Possibility Of Load Shedding Remains

2 days ago
2 min read

DA’s Innovative Plastic Roads Project Nominated In 2020 Eco-logic Awards

2 days ago
3 min read

Public Toilets During Covid19

2 days ago
1 min read

Dlamini-Zuma Denies Pulling The Strings in Government

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom To Continue Loadshedding From 9AM Thursday

26 seconds ago
1 min read

SA Coronavirus Cases Close In On 600K Mark

9 mins ago
1 min read

Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug

10 hours ago
1 min read

Why African Families are Getting Smaller

10 hours ago