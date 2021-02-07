SA Confirms 3 184 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 473 700 with 3 184 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 469 756 with 33 187 new tests recorded since the last report.
we report a further 278 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 20, Free State 20, Gauteng 50, Kwa-Zulu Natal 109, Limpopo 3, Mpumalanga 19 and Western Cape 57 which brings the total to 46 180 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 340 497, representing a recovery rate of 91%
