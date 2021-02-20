iAfrica

SA Confirms 1 911 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya visits Transnet School of Rail Esselen Park, Quarantine site for Covid 19. Photo GCIS

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 500 677 with 1 911 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 838 937 with 31 638 new tests recorded since the last report.

151 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 12, Free State 21, Gauteng 43, Kwa-Zulu Natal 40, Limpopo 1, Mpumalanga 8, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 26 which brings the total to 48 859 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 406 907, representing a recovery rate of 93,7%

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 6 524 as of 6 pm 19 February 2021.

