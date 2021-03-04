iAfrica

SA Confirms 1 447 New Cases

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 516 262 with 1 447 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 147 524 with 33 498 new tests recorded since the last report.

Regrettably , a further 95 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape  5.  Free State 19, Gauteng 30, Kwa-Zulu Natal 8, Limpopo O. Mpumalanga 7, North West O, Northern cape 1 and Western Cape 25,  which brings the total to 50 366 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 434 772, representing a recovery rate of 94,6%

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 83 S70 as of 6.30 pm 3 March 2021. We are very encouraged that our first target of exhausting the first batch of 80 000 vac cines from Johnson Johnson in two weeks has been achieved and exceeded. We have taken every opportunity to learn from this process and continue to refine the programme in preparation for rollout to the larger community in the subsequent phases.

