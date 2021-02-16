iAfrica

SA Company Renergen Develops One Of A Kind Vaccine Freezer

A one of a kind vaccine freezer that can store vials at ultra-low temperatures has been launched in Johannesburg. 

The prototype storage container has been developed by Renergen, a South African natural gas company. 

The container has been designed to keep COVID-19 vaccines ultra-cold for up to 30 days without electricity and can store up to 6,000 doses. 

It’s a freezer almost as ice-cold as liquid nitrogen and is pegged to be the solution that’ll ensure the developing world can deliver world-class vaccination programmes.

South Africa has secured 20-million Pfizer vaccines, which are expected by the end of April.

But key concerns are maintaining the vaccine’s ultra-cold storage temperature and ensuring this isn’t breached in transit.

