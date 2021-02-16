SA Company Renergen Develops One Of A Kind Vaccine Freezer

A one of a kind vaccine freezer that can store vials at ultra-low temperatures has been launched in Johannesburg.
The prototype storage container has been developed by Renergen, a South African natural gas company.
The container has been designed to keep COVID-19 vaccines ultra-cold for up to 30 days without electricity and can store up to 6,000 doses.
It’s a freezer almost as ice-cold as liquid nitrogen and is pegged to be the solution that’ll ensure the developing world can deliver world-class vaccination programmes.
South Africa has secured 20-million Pfizer vaccines, which are expected by the end of April.
But key concerns are maintaining the vaccine’s ultra-cold storage temperature and ensuring this isn’t breached in transit.
More Stories
Zuma Hits Out At Zondo
Beitbridge Border Post Truckers Unhappy With Queues
SA COVID-19 Cases Increase By 1 102
20 Land Border Crossings To Be Opened Next Week
State Capture Commission To Ask ConCourt For Imprisonment Of Jacob Zuma
Zuma No-Show Confirmed At State Capture Inquiry
ANC NEC Decides On Resolution
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Expected To Land This Week
SA Records 1 744 New Cases
Man United Held To A Draw At Lowly West Brom
Senate Acquits Trump In His Second Impeachment Trial
SA Reports 2 382 New COVID-19 Cases