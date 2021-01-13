SA Citizens Must Be Wary Of Getting A Criminal Record – Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele is asking South Africans to do the right thing and spare themselves a criminal record.
He says police have arrested thousands for breaking new Level 3 Lockdown regulations.
He said that since level 3, the mask has become mandatory.
It is a criminal record not to wear the mask.
He said that officers can take you to the police station and take your fingerprints. Where you are given a choice to pay the fine or, you choose to see the magistrate. Both processes will give you a criminal record.
The minister hopes the arrests will stop citizens from breaking the law.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health confirmed 13,105 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa.
SA’s death toll is at 34,334 after the department reported 755 more COVID-19 related deaths.
More Stories
Vaccine Fearmongering Must Stop – Karim
52% Of South Africans Don’t Want COVID Vaccine, Despite SA Securing Initial Batch
Banks Must Keep Hand Sanitisers At ATMs – NDZ
13 105 New Cases Recorded In SA
DA Wants Clarity From Ramaphosa On Vaccine Acquisition
Nehawu Slams Ramaphosa
South Africa Remains On Alert Level 3
SA Records 15 046 New COVID-19 Cases
President Ramaphosa To Address The nation On Developments In SA’s COVID-19 Response
ANC NEC Reaffirms Step Aside Rule
Gauteng Likely To Enter Peak Soon
SA Records 17 421 New Infections