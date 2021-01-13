iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Citizens Must Be Wary Of Getting A Criminal Record – Cele

Minister Bheki Cele briefs media on COVID-19 #Level1 lockdown regulations. Photo Credit: GCIS

6 mins ago 1 min read

Police Minister Bheki Cele is asking South Africans to do the right thing and spare themselves a criminal record.

He says police have arrested thousands for breaking new Level 3 Lockdown regulations.

He said that since level 3, the mask has become mandatory.

It is a criminal record not to wear the mask.

He said that officers can take you to the police station and take your fingerprints. Where you are given a choice to pay the fine or, you choose to see the magistrate. Both processes will give you a criminal record.

The minister hopes the arrests will stop citizens from breaking the law.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health confirmed 13,105 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

SA’s death toll is at 34,334 after the department reported 755 more COVID-19 related deaths.

