SA Citizens Must Be Wary Of Getting A Criminal Record – Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele is asking South Africans to do the right thing and spare themselves a criminal record.

He says police have arrested thousands for breaking new Level 3 Lockdown regulations.

He said that since level 3, the mask has become mandatory.

It is a criminal record not to wear the mask.

He said that officers can take you to the police station and take your fingerprints. Where you are given a choice to pay the fine or, you choose to see the magistrate. Both processes will give you a criminal record.

The minister hopes the arrests will stop citizens from breaking the law.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health confirmed 13,105 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

SA’s death toll is at 34,334 after the department reported 755 more COVID-19 related deaths.

