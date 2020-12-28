SA Breaches One Million COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that we have breached one million cumulative cases of COVID-19 in South Africa, with a cumulative total of 1 004 413 cases reported.

A cumulative 6 445 318 tests have been conducted with 29 494 tests completed since the last report.

The Department reported 214 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 123, Gauteng 17, KwaZulu Natal 13, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 56.

This brings the total to 26 735 deaths

Our recoveries currently stand at 844 874. This represents a recovery rate of 84,1%.

