SA Breaches One Million COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that we have breached one million cumulative cases of COVID-19 in South Africa, with a cumulative total of 1 004 413 cases reported.
A cumulative 6 445 318 tests have been conducted with 29 494 tests completed since the last report.
The Department reported 214 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 123, Gauteng 17, KwaZulu Natal 13, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 56.
This brings the total to 26 735 deaths
Our recoveries currently stand at 844 874. This represents a recovery rate of 84,1%.
