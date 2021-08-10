SA Billionaire, Entrepreneur Quinton Van Der Burgh Releases Coffee Table Book, 100 Making a Difference, To Benefit 143 Charities On A Global Scale

Share with your network!

After several years of conceptualising, Quinton van der Burgh has collaborated with celebrity photographer John Russo to release 100 Making a Difference. The coffee table book celebrates philanthropic individuals and organizations on a global scale and will aid charity.

Published by the author’s own publishing company, Quinton van der Burgh Media, 100 Making a Difference highlights the most impactful social champions in the world, from activists to celebrities totalling 143 charities from around the world. The book features a collection of incredible photographs of passionate human beings who are dedicated to improving the lives of others through their tireless charitable work and the organizations they support.

“Many people around the world are in dire situations and 100 Making a Difference is a book that will, hopefully, remind people of how helping humanity should be at the forefront of your daily thoughts and actions,” explains van der Burgh.

100 Making a Difference features photographs of celebrities such as Christy Turlington, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oprah, Pharrel, Usher, Elton John, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Tommy Hilfiger, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Quinton himself.

Also featured in this book is world-renowned US actress and musician, Eve, alongside her husband – the founder & CEO of Gumball 3000 Entertainment Ltd, Maximillion Cooper.

“It’s great to be part of the 100 Making a Difference initiative, and we’re dedicated to make sure that the Gumball 3000 Foundation will continue to give underprivileged youth greater opportunities in life, ensuring that future generations are invested in and presented with every occasion to be the best version of themselves,” shares Cooper.

Working with world-renowned photographer Russo was something van der Burgh wanted to materialize since van der Burgh first met John on the set of his Men’s Fitness cover shoot in Las Vegas a few years ago. “John is undoubtedly the number one celebrity photographer in the world and I knew that 100 Making a Difference needed backing for it to see the light of day. Philanthropy work is close to my heart and showcasing others who are also trying to make a difference in the world is very important to me. This book will not only raise money for the charities in the book but will also give the people photographed an opportunity to be recognised for their philanthropy away from their usual celebrity status,” says van der Burgh.

In 2018, van der Burgh launched the QVDB Foundation and the #PayMyBills campaign to help South African residents who are drowning in debt. This initiative focuses solely on alleviating families’ financial burdens and providing individuals with skills they need to join the workforce. He says the 100 Making a Difference initiative is a compilation of such an incredible body of work, and it is something he is “proud to be a part of.”

“I’m not just wanting to change someone’s life for a day but wanting to change someone’s life forever. Life is not defined by what you can accumulate, but by what you can give back; and I have made it my life’s mission to raise awareness and help others in support of global change and impact,” he adds.

The book is available for sale on www.100makingadifference.com, with proceeds being donated to all the organizations listed within the beautifully designed hardcover book.

“All monies from the sale of the 100 Making a Difference book will be divided equally between the foundations in the book. I have further partnered with AXIA Capital bank and we have set up a Covid Relief fund that aims to help foundations around the world during these incredibly tough times. This will be the first global initiative of many that I plan to roll out in the years ahead,” says van der Burgh.

AXIA has committed to donate $10,000,000 USD worth of AXIA, in today’s value, that will be distributed evenly across all organisations to show support and appreciation for the efforts of each worthy cause. The project will assist further by donating an additional extra 6% for each book sold to the foundations in 100 Making a Difference.

