iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Back On UK Travel Red List

Image: supplied

14 mins ago 1 min read

Britain said it would ban travel from six southern African countries, after South Africa detected a new COVID-19 variant with a large number of mutations.

“The early indication we have of this variant is it may be more transmissible than the Delta variant and the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective against it,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

Javid said the new variant, which South Africa attributed to a surge in cases and had also been detected in travellers from the country in Botswana and Hong Kong, had not been found so far in Britain.

Travel restrictions will be imposed from Friday.

Travelllers from South Africa will need to quarantine upon arrival in the UK.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

We Spoke To Several Parties But Not The DA – Mbalula

3 mins ago
2 min read

New COVID-19 Variant Detected In South Africa

20 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 465 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 mins ago
1 min read

Police On Standby For KZN Deployment

1 day ago
1 min read

Everything On Track For Digital Migration – Ntshavheni

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC’s Mxolisi Kaunda Elected New eThekwini Mayor

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1275 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Decision to grant Zuma parole must be set aside – Helen Suzman Foundation

2 days ago
1 min read

Sars Extends Filing Season Deadline

2 days ago
1 min read

DA Claims Three Major Metros’ Mayorships

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 868 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

DA’s Mpho Phalatse Elected New Joburg Mayor

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

We Spoke To Several Parties But Not The DA – Mbalula

3 mins ago
1 min read

SA Back On UK Travel Red List

14 mins ago
2 min read

New COVID-19 Variant Detected In South Africa

20 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 465 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer