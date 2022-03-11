SA Asked To Mediate In Russia-Ukraine Conflict – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and told him that the conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiations.



The phone call dealt with the invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa had been approached to play a mediation role in the Russia and Ukraine conflict.

South Africa was approached to mediate due to its historical ties to Russia and as a member of BRICS.

Ramaphosa says the conflict must be resolved through mediation and negotiation, with the assistance of other agencies if necessary.

“President Putin appreciated our balanced approach. We believe this position enables both parties to subject the conflict to mediation and negotiation. Based on our relations with the Russian Federation and as a member of BRICS, South Africa has been approached to play a mediation role.”

Meanwhile, the latest round of peace talks in the region has failed once again.

Share with your network!