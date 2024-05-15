Rwanda’s War Crimes Tribunal Comes to an End

The war crimes tribunal for Rwanda was established with one mission: bring to justice those indicted for the Rwandan genocide of 1994. Almost three decades have passed since then but the tribunal has finally accomplished its mission and located every person on its list of 92 indictees. The tribunal announced this development on April 30 during a call that featured Serge Brammertz, its prosecutor, as well as Ewan Brown and Kevin Hughes, the two leaders of its tracking team. The tribunal’s decision to bring the curtains down on its mission came after the tracking team determined the last two suspects of the pogrom were long dead. The two suspects, Charles Sikubwabo and Ryandikayo, had led mobs of Hutu militia to massacre tens of thousands of Tutsis during the genocide.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN