Rwanda’s high commissioner to the UK, Johnston Busingye, has been implicated in using international justice systems to target regime opponents during his nine-year tenure as the Rwandan justice minister. On at least three occasions, Busingye saw that Rwandan exiles were declared wanted, detained, or deported on flimsy grounds. Beyond these cases, Busingye has been linked to other acts of repressions. Nevertheless, he was appointed as Rwanda’s ambassador to the UK in 2022 shortly after both nations agreed on an asylum deal. Critics argue that Rwanda’s use of Interpol to pursue political adversaries raises questions about the UK’s asylum policy that will see it send asylum seekers to the East African country. Rwanda’s government defends its justice system, emphasizing its commitment to holding genocide perpetrators accountable. However, human rights groups and international observers highlight concerns about the misuse of legal mechanisms to stifle opposition.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN