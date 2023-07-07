Rwandan President Paul Kagame Pushes for Closer Ties between Caribbean and African States

Speaking at the 45th Caribbean Community (Caricom) conference in Trinidad and Tobago and called on both regions to stop blaming others for their problems. He highlighted that both regions need to advocate for more inclusive borrowing terms when countries need to take loans and greater cooperation on tackling climate change. He also spoke about opportunities for both regions to improve connectivity when it comes to “transport and telecommunications”. He also mentioned Haiti, which Rwanda has previously said it was willing to support in terms of security and peacekeeping, according to the Miami Herald. President Kagame said his country “cannot look away” and that Rwanda’s own painful history shows that “nothing is beyond repair”. Haiti has descended into increasing lawlessness since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021.

SOURCE: BBC