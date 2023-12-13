Rwandan Opposition Leader on UK Migrant Deal

Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza is among the few who publicly disapproved of the scheme but could only do so on social media and in foreign publications and channels. She says that the policy should be opposed on the basis of the facts. Rwanda is not a free country because political rights are restricted and civil liberties are curbed. Moreover, it remains among the poorest and least developed countries in the world and the most unequal country in the east of Africa region. Anyone transferred to Rwanda will not be offered a real solution because of these constraints. In fact, because of its social and economic conditions, Rwanda also produces refugees.

