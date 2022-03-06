Rwandan National Park Pushes Conservation to Boost Tourism

The Akagera National Park located in Rwanda’s eastern province has embarked on improving conservation efforts to protect wildlife, natural habitat and increase tourism revenues. The park, which is Rwanda’s only protected savannah region with a wide range of animals, has intensified efforts to ensure it is run for the public benefit. “In order to boost wildlife conservation at Akagera National Park, in 2010, the government of Rwanda entered into public-private partnership with African Parks to effectively manage the park,” said Jean Paul Karinganire, assistant tourism and marketing manager of Akagera Management Company. In order to ensure security and safety of the wildlife in Akagera, the park also introduced a K9 unit, which is used for rapid deployment in conjunction with law enforcement patrols on the ground. K9 unit is tasked with combating poaching and human-wildlife conflict, which continue to represent a threat to Akagera’s people and wildlife. In January this year, the Akagera park launched the first hot air balloon as part of the efforts to boost wildlife conservation and tourism promotion at the park.
SOURCE: IOL
More Stories
North Africa’s Top Destination is Open Again
For the Women Driving the Booming African Screen Industries, ‘the Time is Now’
Meet the 7 Lagos-based Talents Leading Charge in Next Wave Design
African Fashion Goes Global – and Takes Root in Ireland
Nigerian Storyteller Tosinger is Bringing Africans Back to Their Roots
These African Heritage Sites Are Under Threat from Rising Seas, But There’s Still Time to Save Them
Quantifying the Cost of Climate Change on Africa
Leading Egyptian Furniture and Home Goods Marketplace Platform Beefs Offering with German Tech
South Africa is Working on a Remote Working Visa
Ethiopian Airlines On Its Way to Becoming a Global Force in the Logistics Sector
A Medical Emergency Gave Birth to this Game-changing Innovation
Helping Employees in Nigeria Get Faster Access to their Pay