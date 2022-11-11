Rwandan-based Company on Time’s 2022 Best Inventions List

OX Delivers, an innovative start-up delivering EV logistics in Africa, has today been named as one of TIME’s 2022 Best Inventions. The annual list features extraordinary innovations that make the world better, smarter and more fun. The electric OX Truck has secured a place in the Social Good category. The OX Truck is the first purpose-built electric truck for on-demand operation in emerging markets.
It has been first deployed in Rwanda, where it reduces the price of the transport from thousands of dollars to buy a truck to as little as 50c to move a sack of goods. The truck is being developed in the UK and will be shipped flat-packed for local assembly across the Global South.
