iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Rwandan-based Company on Time’s 2022 Best Inventions List

25 seconds ago 1 min read

OX Delivers, an innovative start-up delivering EV logistics in Africa, has today been named as one of TIME’s 2022 Best Inventions. The annual list features extraordinary innovations that make the world better, smarter and more fun. The electric OX Truck has secured a place in the Social Good category. The OX Truck is the first purpose-built electric truck for on-demand operation in emerging markets.

It has been first deployed in Rwanda, where it reduces the price of the transport from thousands of dollars to buy a truck to as little as 50c to move a sack of goods. The truck is being developed in the UK and will be shipped flat-packed for local assembly across the Global South.

Africa Business Insider

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers

10 hours ago
1 min read

Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

10 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP

10 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline

10 hours ago
1 min read

Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes

11 hours ago
1 min read

Fear Engulf’s Uganda’s Ebola Epicentre

11 hours ago
1 min read

Confederation of African Football Supports Fifa’s Call for Unity

11 hours ago
1 min read

Innovative Pest Control Needed in West Africa

11 hours ago
1 min read

9 Startups Selected for Katapult Africa Accelerator Programme

11 hours ago
1 min read

Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier

11 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Trade Ties

1 day ago
1 min read

Global Warming Threatens Africa’s Longest River

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Rwandan-based Company on Time’s 2022 Best Inventions List

25 seconds ago
4 min read

SA Loses Billions To Poor Quality Software, Putting Many At Risk For 2023

8 hours ago
3 min read

Should You Rent Or Buy Your First Flat Or House?

8 hours ago
2 min read

Biden Expected To Talk About US Climate Actions At UN Conference

9 hours ago

Share