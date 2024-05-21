Rwanda Set to Mobilize Additional 2,500 Soldiers to Aid Mozambique’s Fight against Insurgency

Rwanda is set to deploy an additional 2,500 soldiers to Mozambique to aid their battle against Islamic State insurgency in the Cabo Delgado region. This act is part of a broader effort to stabilize the area, which has been plagued by violent extremism and instability since the insurgents first attacked in 2017. The insurgency has disrupted numerous oil and natural gas projects in the Cabo Delgado, including a TotalEnergies natural gas plant billed at $20 billion. According to Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi, Rwanda’s deployment of troops should not be viewed as implication that Mozambique cannot defend its borders. He insisted that Rwanda’s aid should be viewed as a cooperation between both countries. This is the second time Rwanda will deploy troops to fight alongside Mozambique’s forces. Three years ago, the East African nation mobilized 1,000 soldiers to Mozambique in an effort that was widely regarded as a success as it significantly reduced insurgent activities.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS