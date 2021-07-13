Rwanda Rattles Southern African Governments by Beating them to the Battlefield

A standby force from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is meant to start deploying in Mozambique’s violent Cabo Delgado province this Thursday, July 15. But as of Friday, 9 July Mozambique had still not given official clearance for the deployment. While Mozambique stalled in signing the necessary “Status of Forces” agreement with SADC, a contingent of 1,000 Rwandan soldiers and police officers began deploying into Cabo Delgado on Friday. SADC’s deployment also seems to have been complicated by a dispute within SADC about which country should lead the SADC standby force. It was originally supposed to be South Africa, but this now seems to be in doubt. The Rwanda National Congress (RNC), an exiled opposition party, is also not happy about Rwandan security forces deploying in Mozambique, especially ahead of SADC. It noted in a statement that Rwanda was not a member state of SADC and suggested that Rwanda’s deployment might be aimed at Rwandan political dissidents in southern Africa more than at Mozambique insurgents.
SOURCE: DAILY MAVERICK
More Stories
Nigeria Pulled Off One of the Greatest Upsets in International Basketball History
How Focusing on People Turned Orange Around
Tunis Calls for Help in Covid-19 Battle
Ivorian Women Go Organic to Preserve Yield
Here’s Why Thousands of Zimbabweans are Locked Out of Benefits
How Lockdown Affected Family Planning across Africa
Lilongwe Approves AstraZeneca to Fight Pandemic
Muted Celebrations for Abiy’s Landslide Win
Troops Deployed after a Weekend of Chaos in South Africa
Congo Celebrates 70 Years of Creating Art
Blockchain Technology Spurs Egyptian Startup’s Growth
Ghana’s Opposition Calls Out Police Brutality