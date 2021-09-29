Rwanda Massacre Mastermind Dies

Theoneste Bagosora, a former Rwandan army colonel regarded as the architect of the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed, died in a hospital in Mali on Saturday.
The 80-year-old Bagosora was serving a 35-year sentence after being found guilty of crimes against humanity by the then-International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.
Known as a hardliner within the party of Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana, Bagosora was appointed cabinet director in the defense ministry in 1993 and took control of military and political affairs in the country.
Bagosora was accused of taking over the affairs of state after Habyarimana was killed when his plane was shot down in 1994 and ordering the massacre of Tutsi.
After the genocide, Bagosora fled into exile in Cameroon. He was arrested there in 1996 and flown to face trial in Tanzania in 1997.
His trial began in 2002 and lasted until 2007.
Bagosora was sentenced to life in prison in 2008 but that sentence was reduced on appeal.
More Stories
Goodbye, Merkel: Germany’s ‘Crisis Chancellor’ To Step Down After 16 Years
WHO: Rich Countries’ Chokehold on COVID Vaccines Prolongs Pandemic in Africa
Tanzania’s Female President Appoints Woman as Defense Minister
Africa Steps Up Surveillance Of New COVID Variants
Guinea Junta Leader Promises ‘Government of National Union’
UN Study: Weather Disasters Increased Fivefold In Last 50 Years
Johnson & Johnson’s HIV Vaccine Fails Mid-Stage Africa Study
Taliban Celebrate US Departure, Promise Tolerance And Reconciliation
WHO Says COVID-19 Wave ‘Stabilizing’ in Africa
UN Podcast Series: “No Denying It” – Climate Solutions, Changemakers, and Celebrities
COVID-19 Booster Shots in Rich Countries Threaten COVID Containment in Africa
An Abrupt and Tragic End to the ‘Forever War’ in Afghanistan