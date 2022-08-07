iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Rwanda is Home to Many other Thrilling Species – If you Know Where to Look

15 seconds ago 1 min read

When it comes to a classic safari, few people think of Rwanda – but in the east of the country, the rainforest-clad mountains flatten out into a much drier, savannah-style landscape, and it’s here that you’ll find Africa’s Big Five roaming freely. Lions snooze in the shade, elephants cool off in blue lakes, zebras graze in tall grasses and giraffes amble across the plains. It’s yet another incredible success story for Rwandan conservation efforts: lions were only reintroduced here in 2015, black rhinos in 2017, and now both are thriving once again. Take it all in from Wilderness Safaris’ Magashi Camp, an exclusive enclave of just six luxury en-suite tents on the shores of Lake Rwanyakazinga, surrounded by 6,000 hectares within Akagera National Park. For unrivalled views, take a boat out onto the calm waters and glide slowly and silently past the incredible spectacle of animals drinking and bathing before you. Don’t just look out for the Big Five, however; Akagera’s woodlands and papyrus-edged lakes are home to more than 500 bird species, making this one of the best places in the world to catch a glimpse of rare varieties.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

About Post Author

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Akwasi Brenya-Mensa on Tatale: “My Work is About What African Cuisine Will Look Like in 30 to 50 Years’ Time”

2 mins ago
1 min read

Behold ‘The Woman King’: Viola Davis as a Real-Life Warrior General

4 mins ago
1 min read

10 Questions With… Nfemi Marcus-Bello      

5 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Ghanaian Author Documenting the History of African Designers

7 mins ago
1 min read

Beyoncé Has Helped Usher in a Renaissance for African Artists  

10 mins ago
1 min read

Angola’s Privatisation Campaign is an Experiment

14 hours ago
1 min read

Trouble in Abuja’s Airspace

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ban on Bain Sets an Important Precedent

14 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Squeezes Mining Companies Tighter

14 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Needs to Develop Dedicated Private Security to Protect its Critical Infrastructure

14 hours ago
1 min read

Food Security Finance Benefits West Africa’s Farming Community

15 hours ago
1 min read

A Housing Scheme that Targets Expatriates Who Want to Build Back Home

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Rwanda is Home to Many other Thrilling Species – If you Know Where to Look

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Akwasi Brenya-Mensa on Tatale: “My Work is About What African Cuisine Will Look Like in 30 to 50 Years’ Time”

2 mins ago
1 min read

Behold ‘The Woman King’: Viola Davis as a Real-Life Warrior General

4 mins ago
1 min read

10 Questions With… Nfemi Marcus-Bello      

5 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer