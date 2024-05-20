Rwanda Bars Senior Human Rights Researcher Seeking to Investigate Human Rights Abuses

Rwanda has denied entry to a senior human rights researcher from Human Rights Watch. The government cited security concerns as the reason for barring the researcher, who was set to investigate human rights abuses in the country. This move has drawn criticism from international human rights organizations, which argue that it undermines transparency and accountability. Rwanda’s actions reflect the ongoing tensions between the government and rights groups.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
Rwanda has denied entry to a senior human rights researcher from Human Rights Watch. The government cited security concerns as the reason for barring the researcher, who was set to investigate human rights abuses in the country. This move has drawn criticism from international human rights organizations, which argue that it undermines transparency and accountability. Rwanda’s actions reflect the ongoing tensions between the government and rights groups.