Ruto and Biden Talk Investments in Green Energy, Education and Health Manufacturing

The two countries launched the Nairobi-Washington Vision, a call to the international community to help debt-laden countries like Kenya manage debt while investing in economic growth. It calls on international financial institutions to provide coordinated packages of support and on creditor countries to provide forms of debt relief. The U.S. will soon make available lending of up to $21 billion to the International Monetary Fund’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust to support the poorest countries.

CNBC AFRICA