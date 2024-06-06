Russia’s Foreign Minister Pledges Increased Military Support for Burkina Faso

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, promised increased military support to Burkina Faso during a news conference in Ouagadougou on his West Africa tour. Lavrov’s visit follows stops in Guinea and the Republic of Congo, aiming to strengthen ties amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. During his speech, Lavrov stated that Russia will deploy more instructors to Burkina Faso so it can train of the country’s military and law enforcement. He also confirmed that Russia will continue to supply military equipment to bolster the country’s defense against militant groups. Lavrov praised Ouagadougou’s stance on the Ukraine war and voiced support for African nations seeking independence from neo-colonial influence. Burkina Faso, one of the world’s most neglected crises, has experienced untold violence in the past eight years from militants. Last year, the country expelled the French forces that were stationed there and has now turned to Russia for help with combating the militants.



SOURCE: AP NEWS