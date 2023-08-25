Russian President Vladimir Putin Hails South African Counterpart 

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chaired the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, played a key role in many of the discussions that took place, including talks on the addition of new member states. “I would like to note, as it turned out this was challenging work and President Ramaphosa showed unique diplomatic mastery as we negotiated all the positions including when it comes to BRICS expansion.” Ramaphosa is known for being a skilled negotiator going back to his days as the secretary-general of the National Union of Mines (NUM). He also played a key role in the difficult Codesa talks as well as the drafting of the constitution in the early 90s.

SOURCE: TIMES LIVE