These discussions involved Mr. Azali Assoumani, the Chairman of the African Union and the President of the Union of the Comoros Islands, Dr. Gayo Asherbir, the President of the Pan-African Parliament, and Mr. William Ruto, the President of Kenya and Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change. The primary focus of these dialogues was the implementation of Nature-Based Solutions, or NBS, aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions by either preventing them in natural landscapes or enhancing their absorption in Africa. During the meetings, Melnichenko also proposed the establishment of a dedicated UN body to champion NBS projects, highlighting the pivotal role that a collaboration between Russia and African nations could play in the success of this proposed initiative. He also emphasized the substantial potential inherent in NBS, asserting that achieving the Paris Climate Agreement objectives hinges on harnessing the power of natural ecosystems.

BUSINESS INSIDER