Russia Pressures African Migrants and Students to Fight in Ukraine for Visas

Russia is coercing thousands of African migrants and students to fight in its war against Ukraine by threatening visa non-renewal and deportation, according to European officials. Apart from this, the country is offering signing bonuses and salaries, with false promises of lucrative work to some. Many migrants have been pressured to join the Russian Armed Forces, with some resorting to bribing officials to avoid conscription. Reports indicate that Russia has been using this tactic since the early stages of the conflict, separate from the use of the mercenary group Wagner to directly recruit African citizens from countries like Tanzania, Zambia, and the Ivory Coast. Apart from migrants, the country has also allegedly recruited prisoners for its war, resulting in a historic low in the country’s prison population. Due to their deployment in dangerous offensive operations, these conscripted troops often suffer high casualty rates, especially since they lack the intense training that military personnel have.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER