Russia Enters Agreement with Guinea to Construct Nuclear Power Plants

Russia and Guinea have signed a memorandum of understanding to build floating nuclear power plants in Guinea, according to a report by Russian newspaper Sputnik. The floating nuclear power plant will be designed with autonomy in mind and built on a platform at sea. It will provide electricity, heat, and desalinated water to remote and arid areas in the West African country. The project will be handled by the Russian energy corporation Rosatom, which revealed in a statement that both parties will explore the feasibility and terms of implementing the project. This initiative is likely part of Russia’s broader strategy to strengthen ties with African allies. Recently, Rosatom has been active in Africa with recent reports revealing the company is in the final stages of a nuclear deal with Burkina Faso. It is also working on an Egyptian nuclear power plant, and in discussion with other African nations to provide a similar service.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER