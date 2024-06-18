Russia and Sudan Move Forward on the Construction of a Red Sea Navy Base

Russia and Sudan have reportedly agreed to establish a Russian naval base near Port Sudan on the Red Sea, marking a strategic shift for Russia in the region. This agreement, discussed since 2017, has gained traction amid Sudan’s political instability. The deal signals a shift in Russia’s support from the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), who control the area around Port Sudan, the site of the proposed naval base. In return, Russia will provide military aid to the SAF. This move will see Russia expand its foothold in Africa and is part of its war strategy on the continent. It will complement its existing military presence in Syria, where it already has a navy base, and Libya, as well as Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Chad where its influence keeps growing.



SOURCE: DW