Russia and Senegal Reveal Plans to Improve Partnership

Russia and Senegal have announced plans to strengthen their partnership under Senegal’s new president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye. During a conversation with Russian newspaper Sputnik, the Russian Ambassador to Senegal Dmitry Kurakov revealed his country has plans to improve upon its existing partnership with the West African state. He stated that Russia has initiated steps to create a joint commission for economic cooperation and is only waiting on Senegal to get things moving. According to him, finding common ground on economic cooperation will boost trade between both countries and benefit their economies. Beyond economic cooperation, Russia is hoping that Senegal will open its borders to Russian tourists with the reestablishment of charter flights between both countries, which existed until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER