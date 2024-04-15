Russell Cook’s Reflective Journey in Africa

Better known as the ‘Hardest Geezer’ on social media, Cook achieved something that nobody ever has: running the entire length of Africa, from tip to tip, crossing the finish line in Tunisia after a whirlwind 352-day journey. His original plan to run from Tunisia to South Africa hit a roadblock when he couldn’t secure an Algerian visa. But did he let that stop him? Not a chance. With a last-minute change of plans, Russell set off from South Africa’s southernmost point on April 22nd. From bustling cities to dense rainforests, towering mountains to the vast Sahara Desert, he tackled it all head-on.

