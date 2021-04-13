Rural Communities Won’t Get Left Behind

Share with your network!

The Western Cape has promised not to neglect rural communities during Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

More than 280,000 healthcare workers in the country have received the Johnson & Johnson jab as part of the Sisonke programme.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is visiting various vaccine sites in rural districts this week to check their readiness for Phase 2.

Phase 2 of the commercial vaccine rollout is expected to start in mid-May.

Provincial health authorities say they will decide which areas are equipped to distribute the Pfizer two-shot vaccine.

The one-shot Johnson and Johnson doses are more likely to go to rural areas.

