iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Rural Communities Won’t Get Left Behind

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Western Cape has promised not to neglect rural communities during Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

More than 280,000 healthcare workers in the country have received the Johnson & Johnson jab as part of the Sisonke programme.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is visiting various vaccine sites in rural districts this week to check their readiness for Phase 2.

Phase 2 of the commercial vaccine rollout is expected to start in mid-May.

Provincial health authorities say they will decide which areas are equipped to distribute the Pfizer two-shot vaccine.

The one-shot Johnson and Johnson doses are more likely to go to rural areas.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Rabie Ridge Is Not Ours – Gauteng Government

5 hours ago
1 min read

DA Postpones CT Mayoral Candidate Interviews

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 655 New Cases

5 hours ago
1 min read

Interviews For New ConCourt Judges Begin

1 day ago
1 min read

Medical Fraternity Mourns Dr Sindi van Zyl

1 day ago
1 min read

More Police Deployed In WC Crime Hotspots

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 931 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

AA Questions Official Easter Road Fatalities Figures

2 days ago
1 min read

Hlophe Guilty Of Gross Misconduct

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 285 New Cases Of COVID-19

2 days ago
2 min read

Alexander-Arnold Has Nothing To Prove To Southgate – Klopp

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Murder Rate ‘Unacceptable’ – Cele

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

The Property Market Isn’t Dead – And Here’s How Your Retirement Fund Can Help You Get In

38 seconds ago
4 min read

How To Combat COVID-Related Decision Fatigue

14 mins ago
3 min read

Understanding Your Offshore Allowance

36 mins ago
3 min read

Is It Time For Your Business To Bring On Board A Futurist?

48 mins ago