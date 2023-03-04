iAfrica

Rublev Reiterates Anti-War Message In Dubai

REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
24 mins ago

Just over a year since Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on the lens of a TV camera on his way to winning the Dubai title, the Russian issued another call for peace on Friday, saying it was “crazy” to see citizens suffering and dying.

Rublev first penned an anti-war message days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and after closing out a 6-3 7-6(9) win over Alexander Zverev to reach a second straight final in Dubai, the 25-year-old wrote ‘Tsoi is alive’ on a lens, in reference to rock singer and songwriter Viktor Tsoi.

Tsoi was one of the most successful and influential musicians in Russia before his death in a car crash in 1990, aged 28.

“He was one artist from the past generation that had huge volume I think on USSR because his voice was really powerful,” Rublev told reporters.

“At that point I did not exist, but at that point there was no easy time. His voice was really powerful. The lyrics that he was writing gave a lot of hope to the people at that time.

“I just wrote it because I feel that now, at this time, similar things are happening.”

Rublev added that it was hard not to be affected by the conflict.

“You cannot act like nothing happened because it’s horrible,” Rublev said.

“Like I was saying all the time, it’s crazy that so many just normal citizens suffering, dying. It’s not easy that it’s happening in our time when we have all the mobile phones, internet, social media.

“The only thing I hope that soon is going to be peace in every country. Doesn’t matter where. I hope is going to be peace in our countries.”

Rublev, aiming to win his 13th ATP title on Saturday, will face compatriot Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Reuters

