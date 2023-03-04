Rublev Reiterates Anti-War Message In Dubai

Just over a year since Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on the lens of a TV camera on his way to winning the Dubai title, the Russian issued another call for peace on Friday, saying it was “crazy” to see citizens suffering and dying.
Rublev first penned an anti-war message days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and after closing out a 6-3 7-6(9) win over Alexander Zverev to reach a second straight final in Dubai, the 25-year-old wrote ‘Tsoi is alive’ on a lens, in reference to rock singer and songwriter Viktor Tsoi.
Tsoi was one of the most successful and influential musicians in Russia before his death in a car crash in 1990, aged 28.
“He was one artist from the past generation that had huge volume I think on USSR because his voice was really powerful,” Rublev told reporters.
“At that point I did not exist, but at that point there was no easy time. His voice was really powerful. The lyrics that he was writing gave a lot of hope to the people at that time.
“I just wrote it because I feel that now, at this time, similar things are happening.”
Rublev added that it was hard not to be affected by the conflict.
“You cannot act like nothing happened because it’s horrible,” Rublev said.
“Like I was saying all the time, it’s crazy that so many just normal citizens suffering, dying. It’s not easy that it’s happening in our time when we have all the mobile phones, internet, social media.
“The only thing I hope that soon is going to be peace in every country. Doesn’t matter where. I hope is going to be peace in our countries.”
Rublev, aiming to win his 13th ATP title on Saturday, will face compatriot Daniil Medvedev in the final.
More Stories
USTA, US Open Hoping Unvaccinated Djokovic Gets Special Nod To Enter Country
Medvedev Ends Djokovic Run To Book Dubai Final With Rublev
Australia’s Smith Has No Full-Time Captaincy Ambition
Sri Lanka Eye World Test Final To Lift Spirits Back Home
All Black Savea Apologises For Throat-Slitting Gesture
Alonso And Aston Martin Look A Strong Package
France End Scotland’s Six Nations Grand Slam Hopes
Mooney Powers Australia To Women’s T20 World Cup Title
Spurs Sink Toothless Chelsea To Pile More Misery On Potter
Drugovich To Race In Bahrain If Stroll Not Fit
Murray Bullish About Joining 800-Win Club Despite Physical Limitation
Krejcikova Eyes Return To Singles Big-League After Dubai Win