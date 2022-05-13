RTMC Urges Motorists To Collect Cards

The Road Traffic Management Corporation is urging motorists to collect licence card.

Over 17,000 licence cards remain uncollected.

The corporation says 10% of 32,000 cardholders have collected their licences at their offices.

At the end of last month, motorists were urged to urgently renew their expired licences for the period between March 2020 and August 2021 after extensions had been given due to COVID-19.

The RTMC indicated that there has been a backlog of 1.3 million licence cards that are expired and need to be renewed.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said those who applied for renewed licences between the months of October and December last year must fetch their cards.

He said these motorists must be aware that their temporary licences will expire.

Zwane said this group has less than two months left with their temporary driving licences.

It says it’s been working 24-hour shifts to fast-track the printing of licences to clear the backlog.

Almost a million cards have been produced since January 2022.

Last month, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula indicated that Gauteng accounts for 25% of drivers, who book renewal slots online but do not pitch up.

