iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Rotational Learning At Schools Not Working – Makhura

Picture: 123rf

8 mins ago 1 min read

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that he was deeply concerned that if the rotational learning programme in schools continued, it would have negative long-term consequences.

Inland schools have opened for the 2022 academic year.

Some schools in the province are finding it difficult to accommodate all children due to lack of space directed by social distancing guidelines.

Makhura said that this needed to be reviewed.

“I think that there’s grave, grave, grave danger – evidence is coming to the fore that having the rotational system, which was introduced understandably as part of managing the pandemic, but the rotational attendance is really not working,” Makhura said.

He said that if all children were not allowed back in schools at the same time, it will be difficult to deal with mental health and the impact on learning.

“Thers’ mental distress that accumulates and is associated with the fact that the more we have our children attending school in the way we are, it is stressful for us as parents.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Infrastructure, Placements Are Still Big Problems – Motshekga

21 seconds ago
1 min read

DA Urges Government To End State Of Disaster

3 mins ago
1 min read

Busa Offers Resources To NPA

5 mins ago
1 min read

Teachers Hope To See More Pupils Back In Class

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africans Shouldn’t Be Too Concerned About New ‘Deltacron’ COVID-19 Variant – Karim

1 day ago
1 min read

Zandile Mafe Charged With Terrorism

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 409 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Basic Education Department Ready To Welcome Teachers and Pupils Back

2 days ago
1 min read

Nehawu Tells Members Not To Report To Work At Parliament

2 days ago
2 min read

Moti Brothers’ Kidnapping Investigation Thrown A Curve Ball

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 482 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 7 759 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Infrastructure, Placements Are Still Big Problems – Motshekga

21 seconds ago
1 min read

DA Urges Government To End State Of Disaster

3 mins ago
1 min read

Busa Offers Resources To NPA

5 mins ago
1 min read

Rotational Learning At Schools Not Working – Makhura

8 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer