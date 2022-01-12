Rotational Learning At Schools Not Working – Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that he was deeply concerned that if the rotational learning programme in schools continued, it would have negative long-term consequences.

Inland schools have opened for the 2022 academic year.

Some schools in the province are finding it difficult to accommodate all children due to lack of space directed by social distancing guidelines.

Makhura said that this needed to be reviewed.

“I think that there’s grave, grave, grave danger – evidence is coming to the fore that having the rotational system, which was introduced understandably as part of managing the pandemic, but the rotational attendance is really not working,” Makhura said.

He said that if all children were not allowed back in schools at the same time, it will be difficult to deal with mental health and the impact on learning.

“Thers’ mental distress that accumulates and is associated with the fact that the more we have our children attending school in the way we are, it is stressful for us as parents.”

