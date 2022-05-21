Ronaldo To Miss United’s Final Game Of The Season – Report

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s final game of the season away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday due to a hip injury, British media reported on Saturday.
The club refused to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Ronaldo, who missed matches in January and March with hip flexor trouble, is United’s top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions.
United are sixth in the league on 58 points, two points above seventh-placed West Ham United, and they need a win at Selhurst Park to be certain of securing a place in next season’s Europa League.
Sunday’s game will be Ralf Rangnick’s last as the interim manager, with Erik ten Hag set to be the permanent manager from next season.
More Stories
Woods Unsure Of Finishing PGA ChampionsHip After Nightmare Round
Ferrari’s Leclerc Puts In A Late Flyer For Pole In Spain
Man City’s De Bruyne Named Premier League’s Player Of The Season
Crowd Erupts As PSG Announce Mbappe Extends Contract Until 2025
NICD Reports 6 375 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Wimbledon On Collision Course With ATP, WTA Over Russia, Belarus Ban
Djokovic Hoping To Peak In Time For French Open Title Defence
Liverpool Still Hoping To Complete Quadruple – Salah
Last Year’s French Open Withdrawal Still On Osaka’s Mind
Mercedes Drivers Expect Spain To Show Them The Way Forward
Medvedev Not Going To Court Over Wimbledon Ban
Leicester Maul Watford In Hodgson’s Final Home Game