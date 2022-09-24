iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ronaldo Charged With Improper Conduct After Smashing Fan’s Phone

Reuters/Peter Cziborra

14 mins ago 1 min read

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) for smashing a teenage fan’s phone to the ground following a defeat at Everton last season.

Ronaldo, 37, apologised to the 14-year-old fan via social media after the incident, which took place after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park in April.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022,” the FA said in a statement.

“It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.”

United said they would support Ronaldo in his response to the charge.

Ronaldo was cautioned by the police in August regarding the incident.

Video footage appeared to show Ronaldo angrily slapping the phone out of the boy’s hand as he walked down the tunnel.

The boy’s mother said he had been left with a bruised hand and that his phone screen had been smashed.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Raspadori Gives Italy Win To Relegate England

3 mins ago
2 min read

Hungary Stun Hosts Germany

9 mins ago
2 min read

Federer’s Retirement Leaves A Void That Can’t Be Filled – McEnroe

11 mins ago
2 min read

World Cup Players To Get FIFA Data Analysis App

17 mins ago
3 min read

SA Football Fans Inspired To Seize Greatness In New FIFA World Cup Campaign

4 days ago
2 min read

Maupay Goal Eearns Everton Victory Over West Ham

6 days ago
2 min read

15-Year-Old Makes Debut For Arsenal In Easy Win At Brentford

6 days ago
2 min read

Kolisi Praises Boks’ Better Execution After Win In Argentina

6 days ago
2 min read

England’s Broad Not Looking Too Far Ahead

6 days ago
2 min read

Cheika Bemoans Poor First Half In Bok Loss

6 days ago
3 min read

Late Marx Try Earns Boks Bonus-Point Win In Buenos Aires

6 days ago
2 min read

Man City’s Guardiola Says He Trust Grealish ‘Unconditionally’

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Raspadori Gives Italy Win To Relegate England

3 mins ago
2 min read

Hungary Stun Hosts Germany

9 mins ago
2 min read

Federer’s Retirement Leaves A Void That Can’t Be Filled – McEnroe

11 mins ago
1 min read

Ronaldo Charged With Improper Conduct After Smashing Fan’s Phone

14 mins ago

Share