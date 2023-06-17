Romeo Beckham Joins Brentford B On Permanent Deal

Brentford B have signed Romeo Beckham on a permanent transfer after the forward spent the second half of the 2022-23 season in England on loan, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
Beckham, who began training with the team in October last year and joined it in January on a six-month loan from Inter Miami, signed a one-year contract with an extension option for an additional year.
The 20-year-old was part of the squad that in May lifted the Premier League Cup, a competition run by the Premier League for under-21 sides.Beckham, son of former England captain and Inter Miami president and co-owner David Beckham, featured 15 times for Brentford B and scored one goal during his loan spell.
“We added Romeo to our squad in January and he’s been fantastic for the group,” Brentford B coach Neil MacFarlane said.
“We’ve continued to develop him in and out of possession and we look forward to him coming back in good spirits to continue working with him next season.”
More Stories
Verstappen Puts Red Bull Back On Top In Final Practice
Scolari Comes Out Of Retirement To Coach Atletico Mineiro
Southgate And Alexander-Arnold Delighted With Midfield Switch
Schauffele Maintains Focus To Stay In The Mix At U.S. Open
Spieth, Thomas Headline Notable Players To Miss U.S. Open Cut
Hamilton Back On Top In Canada As Red Bull Stall
Mader Dies After Ravine Crash On Tour de Suisse
Crisis Deepens For Euro 2024 Hosts Germany With Loss To Poland
Manchester Utd Negotiating Exclusivity With Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim In $6 billion-Plus Sale Talks
India Were Chasing Lost Cause In WTC Final After Day Two Collapse
Record-Breaking Wins For Tete Dijana And Gerda Steyn At Comrades Marathon
Emotional Man City Players Hail Treble Success