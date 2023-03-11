Roma Coach Mourinho Loses Appeal Against Two-Game Suspension

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has lost an appeal against a two- match Serie A ban for his reaction to being sent off in his side’s 2-1 defeat at Cremonese in late February, the Italian Sports Court of Appeal ruled on Friday.

Mourinho who was given his marching orders by referee Marco Piccinini at the start of the second half for dissent, was fined 10,000 euros ($10,656.00) and will be suspended for Roma’s matches against Sassuolo on Sunday and Lazio on March 19.

The Portuguese manager was allowed to sit in the dugout for Roma’s 1-0 win over Juventus last Sunday after his ban was temporarily suspended following the appeal.

Roma are fourth in the table with 47 points, one point behind third-placed Lazio.

Reuters

Share with your network!