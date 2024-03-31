Rolling Power Cuts Remain Suspended Indefinitely – Eskom

Load shedding will remain suspended indefinitely owing to enough generating capacity for the week ahead.

Eskom says its ability to replenish its emergency reserves and the anticipated lower electricity demand over the coming days have contributed to the indefinite suspension of the rolling power cuts.

Sunday marked the fifth consecutive day without load shedding in South Africa, a first since the 2023 festive season.

“Eskom will provide a system update on Wednesday or communicate any significant changes should they occur,” said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

“Currently, unplanned unavailability stands at 13,579MW, while planned maintenance accounts for 7,046MW of generating capacity.”