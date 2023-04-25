iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Role Players Change Tack in Fight Against Malaria

5 hours ago 1 min read

Sub-Saharan Africa is disproportionally affected by malaria. The region accounts for 95% of the world’s malaria cases. The disease kills an African child every 60 seconds. These figures are alarming. But malaria is preventable and treatable. The World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners issued urgent calls to address the challenges national programmes were facing. But the gap in funding and technical capacity widened. Malaria control efforts in Africa remained woefully off-track to meeting 2030 elimination targets. However, there is hope on the horizon. After decades of intense research, two new malaria vaccines have come to market. And researchers are developing new treatments and experimenting with different drug combinations. It may not happen by 2030, but malaria can be eradicated. Newer, more effective insecticide-treated nets are being rolled out. And genomic surveillance is a new tool in the malaria elimination toolbox to assist with evidence-based decision-making.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Foreign Powers have Rescued Embassy Staff and Nationals Caught in Sudan’s Deadly Fighting

5 hours ago
1 min read

Big Honours for Campaigners of the Environment

5 hours ago
1 min read

After a Two-decade Absence, at least One Lion has Returned to Chad’s Sena Oura National Park

5 hours ago
1 min read

Grim Discoveries at a Secluded Kenyan Village

5 hours ago
1 min read

African Vaccination Week has Kicked Off

5 hours ago
1 min read

Addis on a Path to Avert another War

5 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Commercial Capital, Johannesburg, Remains Africa’s Wealthiest City

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Sets A Record at the London Marathon

5 hours ago
1 min read

An Internationally-acclaimed Exploration of Africa’s Role in World War 1

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Best Afrobeats Podcasts to Listen to Right Now                                                           

2 days ago
1 min read

The Most Detailed Fashion Roundup from the Exclusive African Premiere of Queen Charlotte 

2 days ago
1 min read

An Afrofuturist Architect Builds for a Better Future                                        

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level

9 mins ago
1 min read

SA Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

13 mins ago
2 min read

Death Toll In Kenyan Starvation Cult Rises To 73 – Police

19 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Promises To Deal With Energy Crisis

30 mins ago

Share