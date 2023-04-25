Role Players Change Tack in Fight Against Malaria

Sub-Saharan Africa is disproportionally affected by malaria. The region accounts for 95% of the world’s malaria cases. The disease kills an African child every 60 seconds. These figures are alarming. But malaria is preventable and treatable. The World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners issued urgent calls to address the challenges national programmes were facing. But the gap in funding and technical capacity widened. Malaria control efforts in Africa remained woefully off-track to meeting 2030 elimination targets. However, there is hope on the horizon. After decades of intense research, two new malaria vaccines have come to market. And researchers are developing new treatments and experimenting with different drug combinations. It may not happen by 2030, but malaria can be eradicated. Newer, more effective insecticide-treated nets are being rolled out. And genomic surveillance is a new tool in the malaria elimination toolbox to assist with evidence-based decision-making.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Stories
Foreign Powers have Rescued Embassy Staff and Nationals Caught in Sudan’s Deadly Fighting
Big Honours for Campaigners of the Environment
After a Two-decade Absence, at least One Lion has Returned to Chad’s Sena Oura National Park
Grim Discoveries at a Secluded Kenyan Village
African Vaccination Week has Kicked Off
Addis on a Path to Avert another War
South Africa’s Commercial Capital, Johannesburg, Remains Africa’s Wealthiest City
Kenyan Sets A Record at the London Marathon
An Internationally-acclaimed Exploration of Africa’s Role in World War 1
The Best Afrobeats Podcasts to Listen to Right Now
The Most Detailed Fashion Roundup from the Exclusive African Premiere of Queen Charlotte
An Afrofuturist Architect Builds for a Better Future