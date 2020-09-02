Rogue Restaurants Risk Whole Sector – Kubayi-Ngubane

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane issued a stern warning to restaurants.
She says she is aware that some are not complying with curfew and social-distancing regulations.
“This does not only risk these businesses’ licences, but also endangers the safety of their customers and dedicated workers,” the minister warned.
The Department of Tourism has received numerous complaints from both patrons and employees.
“The sector cannot risk having any of our hard-earned gains made thus far reversed as this will have a devastating impact on the recovery of the sector,” she warned in a statement.
The rules for restaurants under level 2 lockdown are largely the same as level three, except for the reintroduction of alcohol sales for on-site consumption before 10pm.
More Stories
Eskom Expects Units Back In Service
Cop To Appear In Court For Allegedly Raping Brother’s Girlfriend
Zweli Mkhize’s Claims On SA’s Relationship With Alcohol Checked
Ramaphosa Had To Take A Stand On Corruption – Besani
SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate Ticks Up To 87%
Airbnb And Ubuntu Beds To Support Frontline Medics Battling COVID-19
86 MW Droogfontein 2 Solar Park Begins Full Operation
FNB Reduces Carbon Footprint In Its Branches By Nearly 50%
City Of Cape Town Makes Move To Become ‘Smoke Free City’
Eskom To Continue With Stage 2 Loadshedding On Wednesday
Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding For Tuesday
David Mabuza Calls For Pursuit Of A Better Nation, End To Farm Murders