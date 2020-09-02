iAfrica

Rogue Restaurants Risk Whole Sector – Kubayi-Ngubane

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

11 mins ago 1 min read

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane issued a stern warning to restaurants.

She says she is aware that some are not complying with curfew and social-distancing regulations.

“This does not only risk these businesses’ licences, but also endangers the safety of their customers and dedicated workers,” the minister warned.

The Department of  Tourism has received numerous complaints from both patrons and employees.

“The sector cannot risk having any of our hard-earned gains made thus far reversed as this will have a devastating impact on the recovery of the sector,” she warned in a statement.

The rules for restaurants under level 2 lockdown are largely the same as level three, except for the reintroduction of alcohol sales for on-site consumption before 10pm.

