Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Rodney De Kock Appointed As Acting NPA Deputy Head

16 mins ago 1 min read

The Western Cape’s top prosecutor Rodney de Kock has been appointed as the new national acting deputy head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

He takes over from Nomgcobo Jiba who was booted following an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

He’s already unpacked his office, having taken up his new job on 25 February.

Advocate Nicolette Bell will serve as acting Western Cape NPA head.

EWN

