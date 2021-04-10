Rodgers Backs Goal-Shy Vardy To Hit Top Gear Again

Share with your network!

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said striker Jamie Vardy needs a bit of luck to spark a turnaround in his goal-scoring form.

Vardy, 34, has scored only one goal in his last 17 games in all competitions for Leicester this season and has not found the net in the last nine games.

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho has stepped up for Leicester in Vardy’s absence, scoring nine goals in his last 10 games. But Rodgers said he was confident Vardy would soon end his goal drought.

“What’s most important for Jamie is you have to continue to work, make runs and sometimes you just need that bit of luck,” Rodgers said before Sunday’s Premier League trip to West Ham United.

“He has created a number of opportunities for us. He is such a threat, his sharpness and speed, he is such an important player for us.

“He has just been very unfortunate, between keepers making saves and blocks on the line and some chances that maybe he would have put away.”

Rodgers said he expects a tough test against West Ham, with both teams fighting for a top-four finish this season.

Leicester are third on 56 points, four points above fourth-placed West Ham, with eight games left.

“It’s a very important game,” Rodgers said. “They beat us well earlier in the season. We are very focused, we know their qualities and know they are very good on the counter-attack.”

