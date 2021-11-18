iAfrica

Robotics in a Rural Setting

A Ghanaian entrepreneur is helping prepare students in rural areas for the modern economy by teaching them about robotics. His roaming classes have been so successful that Ghana’s Ministry of Education has adopted the lessons in schools.

SOURCE: VOA

