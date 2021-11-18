Robotics in a Rural Setting

A Ghanaian entrepreneur is helping prepare students in rural areas for the modern economy by teaching them about robotics. His roaming classes have been so successful that Ghana’s Ministry of Education has adopted the lessons in schools.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
Rwandan Tech Startups Raise Seed Funding from Kigali-based Norrsken Foundation
The Economic Effects of Terrorism in Africa
AFP Journo Honored for Coverage on Tigray
Fears of More Deaths after Burkina Faso Attack
Kenyans Expose Alleged Twitter Con
Buying and Selling Half-shredded Banknotes has become the Latest Hustle
Khartoum Demos Take a Deadly Turn
Antony Blinken’s First Trip to Sub-Saharan Africa
ESG In Agriculture
The MVPs of Kenya’s Esports Industry
Making Eco-friendly Stoves Across West Africa
Freak Floods Cause Chaos in Egypt